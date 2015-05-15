FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia says to halt migrant boats at sea to avoid "social issues"
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 15, 2015 / 11:36 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia says to halt migrant boats at sea to avoid "social issues"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia will prevent boats carrying migrants from entering its maritime territory to avert a flood of others following behind causing “social issues”, the military chief said on Friday.

General Moeldoko said the military was carrying out patrols at its maritime borders and would provide humanitarian assistance if boats with migrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh were in trouble in Southeast Asian waters.

“We will try to prevent them from entering our territory otherwise it will create social issues,” Moeldoko told reporters after meeting President Joko Widodo in the capital Jakarta.

“If we open up access, there will be an exodus here.”

About 1,400 migrants have landed on Indonesia’s western tip of Aceh this week, but thousands more remain stranded at sea with little food or water.

Governments in the region have shied away from rescuing the migrants despite a U.N. appeal for countries to keep their ports and borders open.

Reporting by Jakarta bureau; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.