Over 100 'boat people' land in Indonesia, hundreds more sighted at sea
#World News
May 20, 2015 / 12:43 AM / 2 years ago

Over 100 'boat people' land in Indonesia, hundreds more sighted at sea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LANGSA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Indonesian fishermen brought more than 100 Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants to shore in northwestern Aceh province early on Wednesday, a search and rescue official said.

“Nearly 400 more have been sighted at sea and fishermen are attempting to bring them to land,” said Khairul Nova, of the national search and rescue agency. Nova said the migrants had landed in the town of Kuta Binje in Aceh.

The latest group brought to shore adds to the nearly 1,400 who have managed to land in Indonesia after weeks of drifting in the Andaman Sea with little food or water.

Thousands more remain at sea, with governments in the region doing little to rescue them despite international appeals.

Reporting by Reza Munawir in LANGSA, Indonesia and Kanupriya Kapoor in Jakarta; Editing by xx

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
