Malaysia calls Indonesia, Thai and Myanmar leaders for summit on migrants

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Malaysia has invited the leaders of Indonesia, Thailand and Myanmar for an emergency summit on the “boat people” crisis in Southeast Asia, a Malaysian foreign ministry said on Friday.

“Malaysia is prepared to host,” said the official, who did not want to be identified. Asked when the summit was likely to be held, the official said: “It will take time to put together, and we don’t know yet.”

The official was attending a one-day inter-governmental meeting in Bangkok on the migrant crisis.

More than 3,000 migrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar have landed in Indonesia and Malaysia since Thailand launched a crackdown on human trafficking gangs this month. About 2,600 are believed to be still adrift in boats, relief agencies have said.