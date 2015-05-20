FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. welcomes Malaysia, Indonesia pledge on migrants
May 20, 2015 / 9:39 AM / 2 years ago

U.N. welcomes Malaysia, Indonesia pledge on migrants

Bangladeshi migrants who arrived by boat sit inside a military truck as they are transported to an immigration office at the port of Julok village in Kuta Binje, Indonesia's Aceh Province, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations refugee agency on Wednesday welcomed a promise by Malaysia and Indonesia to offer temporary shelter to 7,000 migrants adrift at sea and called for them to be brought to shore immediately.

Further steps will be needed including examining the root causes of mass displacement and who is in need of international protection, it said in a statement assessing referring to commitments by Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand to resolve the crisis.

“It is now urgent for people to be brought ashore without delay, and that immediate first aid and other care is provided for all who are in need. We look forward to seeing this happen without delay,” the UNHCR said in Geneva.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
