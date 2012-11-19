FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama arrives in Myanmar, first visit by a U.S. president
November 19, 2012 / 3:27 AM / 5 years ago

Obama arrives in Myanmar, first visit by a U.S. president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YANGON (Reuters) - Barack Obama arrived in Myanmar on Monday, the first visit by a serving U.S. president to the Southeast Asian country, which is opening up after almost half a century of military rule.

His plane landed at the airport in the former capital, Yangon, where he was due to meet President Thein Sein, who has led the political and economic reforms since taking office in March 2011, and Aung San Suu Kyi, who led the fight for democracy under the former junta.

Obama will spend barely six hours in the country, also known as Burma, before flying to Cambodia for summit meetings with the leaders of other Southeast Asian states and partner countries. (Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Writing by Alan Raybould; Editing by Robert Birsel)

