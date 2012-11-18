FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand says to join Trans-Pacific Partnership trade talks
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
November 18, 2012 / 12:30 PM / in 5 years

Thailand says to join Trans-Pacific Partnership trade talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand will join talks on deeper trade ties with the United States and other countries under the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra said on Sunday.

The TPP is a trade pact being negotiated between the United States and Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Peru, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei plus, more recently, Canada and Mexico.

It aims to tear down barriers to trade, going further than existing bilateral and other pacts. In Thailand, some are worried that its provisions could conflict with rules governing a Southeast Asian economic community due to come into force in 2015.

Yingluck was speaking at a joint news conference with U.S. President Barack Obama in Thailand.

Reporting by Matt Spetalnick, Jeff Mason, Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Paul Carsten; Writing by Alan Raybould; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.