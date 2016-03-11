FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BP appoints new head for Asia trading unit: sources
#Commodities
March 11, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

BP appoints new head for Asia trading unit: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

File photograph shows a sign is outside BP's North Sea Headquarters in Aberdeen, Scotland January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/Files

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - BP has appointed a new head for its integrated supply and trading (IST) business in the eastern hemisphere, industry sources said on Friday.

Janet Kong, currently head of trading analytics for the eastern hemisphere, will take over from Andy Milnes to head the business unit later this year, they said.

The IST is BP’s face to the traded markets in oil, gas, power, chemicals and finance.

BP could not be immediately reached for comment.

Kong joined BP in 2013 and was previously at China International Capital Corporation Ltd (CICC), Goldman Sachs and the International Monetary Fund, according to LinkedIn.

Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Himani Sarkar

