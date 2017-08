The logo of PTT is pictured at the 38th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand March 28, 2017.

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Thailand's PTT plans to build a second terminal to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) which will bring the country's total import capacity to 19 million tonnes per year, a company executive said on Tuesday.

The second terminal will have a capacity of 7.5 million tons per year, Wuttikorn Sitthit, PTT executive vice president of natural gas supply and trading, said at an industry event.