Asia expected to see robust oil refining margins next year

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asian oil refining margins will be robust in 2016, but are unlikely to return to the heights they climbed earlier this year as crude prices have started to pick up, industry executives and analysts said.

Margins are likely to be buoyed as gasoline remains a bright spot in otherwise oversupplied markets for oil products, with double-digit growth in demand for the fuel from Asia’s largest consumers, China and India, analysts said.

“There was a period this year when (refining margins) were good ... I don’t think we’ll see that again next year, though I don’t think we’ll see real low margins either - they’ll be fine or average,” said Martin Hawkins, chief operating officer at India’s HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL).

Asian refining margins, the difference in value between crude and the products churned out by refineries, enjoyed a stellar run this year on weak oil prices. They hit their highest in more than two years above $11 per barrel in September, but have since eased to about $7 as crude prices began to inch up.

Energy consultancy FGE sees Singapore hydrocracking margins or complex refining margins, a benchmark for Asia, averaging $6.40 a barrel in 2016, down 80 cents from this year’s expected average of $7.20.

Low crude oil prices have boosted petroleum demand-growth to 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd) globally, far outpacing this year’s expansion in refining capacity of 800,000 bpd, according to analysts from BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research.

Gasoline demand-growth will continue to drive refining margins as it feeds off low oil prices, they said. In Asia, India’s gasoline demand has grown by 14 percent and China’s by 12 percent so far this year.

China is delivering a quarter of global gasoline demand-growth this year, with Asian refiners unlikely to keep up with such hefty appetite, they said.

“Anecdotes suggest a meaningful increase of high-octane gasoline blending components flowing into the region from Europe and the United States in the past several weeks,” they wrote in a note earlier this week.

MAMMOTH REFINERIES

The main drag on Asian refining margins is likely to come from slowing demand for diesel combined with rising supply of the industrial fuel from mammoth refineries in the Middle East, industry executives said.

New refineries are typically configured so middle distillates, comprising diesel and jet fuel, account for about 30 to 50 percent of their output, leading to a glut of these products.

Asia’s demand for naphtha as a petrochemical feedstock could also be curbed by new coal-to-olefins plants (CTO) in China which will start production next year, Formosa Petrochemical Corp executive vice-president Keh-Yen Lin has said. Olefins are used as building blocks for other chemicals and plastics.