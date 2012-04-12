FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Five dead in Wednesday's Indonesia quake: official
April 12, 2012 / 7:22 AM / in 5 years

Five dead in Wednesday's Indonesia quake: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Five people were killed and a child was critically injured when a powerful earthquake struck off the coast of northern Indonesia on Wednesday, the country’s disaster mitigation agency said on Thursday.

At least two people died because of heart attacks, one died because of shock and a child was critically injured when a tree fell, said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman for the agency, who gave no further details.

“Casualties and other damage are still being assessed,” he said in a message sent to reporters by text.

The 8.2 magnitude earthquake sent panicked residents into the streets in Aceh and was felt as far away as southern India. It was followed by a series of strong aftershocks.

But there was no repeat of a big tsunami that followed a quake in roughly the same area in 2004. That disaster killed at least 230,000 people in 13 Indian ocean countries.

Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Writing by Matthew Bigg; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

