FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slowing China data not worrying in a credit sense: Fitch
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 14, 2012 / 3:35 AM / in 5 years

Slowing China data not worrying in a credit sense: Fitch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - While financial markets may be worried about last week’s data showing a broad slowing down of China’s economy, the data is not very worrying from a credit or rating perspective, Fitch Ratings said on Monday.

“The data flow is not news from a credit sense,” said Andrew Colquhoun, senior director for Fitch Ratings in Asia.

He said he does not expect a hard landing in China’s economy and the weakening seen was part of a deliberate policy-driven slowdown.

Last week’s data showed China’s economy is weakening broadly. Industrial production growth slowed sharply in April and fixed asset investment - a key growth driver - hit its lowest level in nearly a decade. Loan growth has also been weak.

Reporting by Vidya Ranganathan; Editing by Richard Borsuk

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.