Putin says he agrees with Obama's decision to cancel Asia trip
October 7, 2013 / 10:21 AM / 4 years ago

Putin says he agrees with Obama's decision to cancel Asia trip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in Nusa Dua, on the Indonesian resort island of Bali October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday he understood U.S. President Barack Obama’s decision to cancel his trip to Asia and would have done the same if faced with the same domestic challenges.

Obama cancelled his visit to Indonesia for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit this week due to the U.S. government shutdown.

“We see what is happening in U.S. domestic politics and this is not an easy situation. I think the fact that the U.S. president did not come here is quite justified,” Putin said at APEC.

“I think that if I was in his situation, I would not come either. Any head of state would do that, probably.”

Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Ron Popeski

