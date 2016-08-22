FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Typhoon Mindulle drenches Tokyo, halts trains and flights
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
August 22, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

Typhoon Mindulle drenches Tokyo, halts trains and flights

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Waves hit the seaside in Chosi, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo August 22, 2016. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Heavy rain drenched the Japanese capital on Monday as Typhoon Mindulle swept in, bringing floods that suspended train services and high winds that forced airlines to cancel hundreds of flights.

The category one typhoon, the weakest on a scale for storms, dumped more than 10 cm (4 inches) of rain an hour in parts of Tokyo and the surrounding region.

Broadcaster NHK reported 10 injuries caused by the storm.

Travellers were stranded at Tokyo's Haneda airport with about 300 domestic flights canceled by early afternoon. The capital's Naritia airport, its international hub, temporarily closed its two runways as wind speeds increased.

Train services throughout the Tokyo region and some express bullet trains on routes north of the city were pared back or halted. Tokyo's main Yamanote circle train line closed temporarily after a tree fell on the tracks.

Mindulle, which is Korean for a type of dandelion, is forecast to travel along Japan northeast seaboard after passing over Tokyo, bringing wind and heavy rain to the north of the country.

Reporting by Tim Kelly and Teppei Kasai; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.