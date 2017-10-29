FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Typhoon charts course in general direction of Tokyo
Sections
Featured
In edgy Kenyan slum, a rumor ends in fires and a death
KENYA
In edgy Kenyan slum, a rumor ends in fires and a death
Kaspersky says hack claims cutting U.S. cyber security sales
Exclusive
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky says hack claims cutting U.S. cyber security sales
White nationalists stage anti-refugee protests
White nationalists stage anti-refugee protests
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
October 29, 2017 / 4:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

Typhoon charts course in general direction of Tokyo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - A typhoon was barreling up the Pacific coast of Japan on Sunday in the general direction of Tokyo, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Typhoon Saola was listed as a relatively weak category 1 cyclone by Tropical Storm Risk, in a range from 1 to 5, and was expected to have weakened further, to tropical storm status, if and when it reaches the capital late in the day.

Typhoon Lan lashed Japan a week ago, triggering landslides and flooding that killed seven people.

There are concerns that Saola could prompt new landslides in areas weakened by last week’s heavy rainfall.

Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.