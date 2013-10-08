Global trade weakening, economy to slow: APEC statement

(L-R) China's President Xi Jinping, Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto, Indonesia's President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, New Zealand's Prime Minister John Key, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Philippines' President Benigno Aquino arrange themselves for a family photo at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - The 21 countries of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation trade group promised on Tuesday to implement responsible macroeconomic policies that will help offset slowing global economic growth and weaker trade.

“Global growth is too weak, risks remain tilted to the downside, global trade is weakening and the economic outlook suggests growth is likely to be slower and less balanced than desired,” the group said in a prepared statement.

“We will implement prudent and responsible macroeconomic policies to ensure mutually reinforcing effect of growth and to maintain economic and financial stability in the region, and prevent negative spillover effect.”

Related Coverage Australia sees free trade deal with China within 12 months