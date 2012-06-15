Silverlake, TPG, Primavera line up on AsiaInfo: sources

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Global private equity funds including Silverlake and TPG Capital, and Asia fund Primavera Capital, are among firms that have indicated interest in U.S.-listed AsiaInfo Linkage Inc ASIA.O, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, in a deal that could be worth more than $1 billion.

Shares of the China-based software and IT company rose nearly 12 percent on Friday to around $12.35.

AsiaInfo received an offer from China’s CITIC Capital in January, financial details of which were not disclosed, and subsequently appointed Goldman Sachs (GS.N) as a special adviser.

AsiaInfo said in March it would scout for more buyout offers.

The auction has now attracted other bidders, with offers due around the end of June, but the sources, who could not be named as they were not authorized to talk to the media, said a hostile bid might be self-defeating.

“With all these China take-private situations, it’s not a question of whether you plan to bid strongly, it’s a question of whether you can form a working relationship with the top guy,” said an investment banker involved in the AsiaInfo process.

Smaller Chinese firms are often strongly hierarchical and corporate cultures are often built around one individual. That has played a key role in the privatizations of a number of China companies listed in the United States.

Shares of a number of U.S.-listed China companies have been battered by accounting scandals that have tainted the entire sector, and private equity funds have been hunting for potential targets among them.

At the time of the CITIC offer, AsiaInfo, whose clients include telecom groups China Mobile (0941.HK), China Unicom (0762.HK) and China Telecom (0728.HK), had a market capitalization of $714 million - a value that has since risen to over $800 million.

AsiaInfo was not subject to any accounting scandals, yet its shares were still down about 27 percent for the past 12 months at close of trade on June 14.

After CITIC made an offer to take AsiaInfo private, sources told Reuters private equity funds including KKR (KKR.N) and TPG were looking to structure a joint bid with CITIC. [ID:nL4E8DL5WP]

CITIC is said to have rejected those advances, and while AsiaInfo is not state-owned, its core clients include state-owned companies, leading many to expect that any final solution on the privatization to favor a China company.

CITIC declined comment. AsiaInfo-Linkage, Primavera, Silverlake and TPG could not be reached for immediate comment.