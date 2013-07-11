FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asiana flight delayed as oil leak discovered before take-off
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 11, 2013 / 8:34 AM / in 4 years

Asiana flight delayed as oil leak discovered before take-off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aircraft flies over the head office of Asiana Airlines in Seoul July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - An Asiana Airlines flight scheduled to leave Shanghai for Seoul on Thursday afternoon was delayed after the Airbus A330 aircraft was found to be leaking oil as it was taxiing toward the runway for take-off, local media reported.

A customer service agent at Pudong International airport, the city’s main international gateway, said the flight which was originally scheduled to depart around midday had been delayed until further notice.

A spokeswoman at Asiana Airlines in Seoul said she was unaware of the reports and was looking into the matter. Officials at Pudong airport said they were also investigating the case.

The news portal for Sina Corp said the leak occurred near the main landing gear and caused the engine to shut down while taxiing. The aircraft had to be towed back to the gate, it said.

The incident comes after an Asiana flight crashed at landing in San Francisco last week, killing two Chinese teenagers and injuring more than 180 other people.

Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; and Kazunori Takada and Hyunjoo Jin in SEOUL; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.