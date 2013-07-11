Asiana flight delayed as oil leak discovered before take-off

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - An Asiana Airlines flight scheduled to leave Shanghai for Seoul on Thursday afternoon was delayed after the Airbus A330 aircraft was found to be leaking oil as it was taxiing toward the runway for take-off, local media reported.

A customer service agent at Pudong International airport, the city’s main international gateway, said the flight which was originally scheduled to depart around midday had been delayed until further notice.

A spokeswoman at Asiana Airlines in Seoul said she was unaware of the reports and was looking into the matter. Officials at Pudong airport said they were also investigating the case.

The news portal for Sina Corp said the leak occurred near the main landing gear and caused the engine to shut down while taxiing. The aircraft had to be towed back to the gate, it said.

The incident comes after an Asiana flight crashed at landing in San Francisco last week, killing two Chinese teenagers and injuring more than 180 other people.