LOS ANGELES An Asiana Airlines flight bound for Seoul, South Korea, with more than 350 people on board was returning to Los Angeles on Tuesday after smoke was reported in the cargo section, a spokeswoman for Los Angeles International Airport said.

Asiana Flight 201 left Los Angeles at about 12:30 p.m. local time (3.30 p.m. ET) and alerted the airport within several hours that it was returning after smoke had been reported in the bulkhead, or cargo, area, LAX spokeswoman Nancy Castles said.

The flight was expected to land at LAX at about 7:30 p.m., Castles said.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman said he had no information on the incident.

