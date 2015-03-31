Asia-Pacific M&As surge in first quarter on Li Ka-shing deal-making spree

Hutchison Whampoa Ltd and Cheung Kong Holdings Chairman Li Ka-shing smiles as he leaves a news conference on the companies' annual results in Hong Kong February 26, 2015.REUTERS/Bobby Yip

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The deal-making spree of Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing propelled the value of Asia-Pacific firms’ mergers and acquisitions (M&As) to a record 32 percent of the global total in the first quarter, kicking off what bankers see as a bumper year for Asian deals.

Li’s restructuring of his empire in January and multi-billion dollar purchases of British transport and telecoms firms is likely to be complemented by Chinese and Japanese companies vying for mining and energy targets, cheapened by falling commodity prices, bankers say.

Asia-Pacific ex-Japan deals rose 68 percent in January-March to $243 billion, showed preliminary data from Thomson Reuters. At almost a third of the global whole, the proportion was the region’s biggest ever for the first quarter, and compared with a quarterly average over the past decade of 19 percent.

“The bigger theme going around is restructuring, where companies are trying to place more focus on businesses inside their portfolios,” said Jason Rynbeck, Asia-Pacific M&A head at HSBC. “The theme about people looking at shareholder value and moving assets into more clear buckets is getting some traction.”

HSBC Holdings PLC acted as financial adviser for most Asia-Pacific M&As in value terms, cornering a quarter of market share, the data showed.

CHINESE INTEREST

Sparking hope of outbound deals from China in particular was China National Chemical Corp’s (ChemChina) [CNNCC.UL] $7.7 billion bid this month for Italian tire maker Pirelli & C SpA, bankers said.

“There are many large transactions under discussion,” said Rohit Chatterji, Asia-Pacific M&A head at JPMorgan Chase & Co, which with Rothschild [ROT.UL] advised ChemChina on the Pirelli transaction.

“There is huge interest from Chinese and Japanese buyers across many industrial sectors and so it promises to be an interesting year ahead,” said Chatterji, referring to companies in search of growth outside their slowing domestic economies.

Mining and energy firms are particularly in the spotlight, said Chatterji. “In another six months, if commodity prices do not recover, and once capital expenditure is exhausted, people need to explore options.”

In Southeast Asia, however, M&As fell to a two-year low of $16.8 billion as acquisitive tycoons from Thailand paused after recent deal-making rush. That has resulted in banks cutting staff at Southeast Asian operations.

The Southeast Asian M&A heads at UBS Group AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Bank of America Corp have left in recent months, said people with knowledge of the matter, who declined to be identified as they were not authorized to speak with media.

The three banks declined to comment.