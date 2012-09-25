FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Heineken completes purchase of Kindest Place's APB stake
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 25, 2012 / 6:50 AM / in 5 years

Heineken completes purchase of Kindest Place's APB stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Dutch brewer Heineken (HEIN.AS) said on Tuesday it had completed its purchase of the 8.6 percent stake in Asia Pacific Breweries APBB.SI held by Kindest Place Group.

Heineken, the world’s third-largest brewer, has bid S$53 per share to buy the holdings in Tiger beer maker APB that it does not already own.

It took a major step towards that aim last week when Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi’s Thai Beverage PCL (TBEV.SI) and TCC Assets Ltd said they would vote in favor of the sale of Singapore conglomerate Fraser and Neave’s (FRNM.SI) stake in Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd APBB.SI to Heineken.

Kindest Place is owned by Charoen’s son-in-law.

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.