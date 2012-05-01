Equinix to buy data centers for $230.5 million

(Reuters) - Equinix Inc (EQIX.O) said it will buy some assets of Hong Kong-based data center provider Asia Tone for $230.5 million in cash, to expand its business in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Singapore.

Equinix, which provides companies with servers and cabinets to manage data and storage, will gain five data centers, one disaster recovery center, and another data center under construction, through the deal.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter, Equinix said in a statement.