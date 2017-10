AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - ASML (ASML.AS), the world’s top chip equipment maker, said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy Cymer Inc CYMI.O, a U.S.-listed supplier of lithography light sources, for 1.95 billion euros ($2.5 billion) to speed up the development of a new chip manufacturing technology. ($1 = 0.7679 euros)

