ASML executives flag possible revenue dip in second half of 2015

Wolfgang Nickl, CFO of ASML, speaks during the presentation of the 2013 fourth quarter and annual financial results at the ASML headquarters in Veldhoven January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Executives of ASML (ASML.AS) said on Wednesday that it is possible the company’s revenue will be slightly lower in the second half of 2015 than in the first half of the year.

The remarks came on a conference call with analysts and journalists after the company posted first-quarter earnings in line with expectations. [ID:L5N0XC0FM]

“The second half could be a little weaker than the first half; I think that is what you can conclude,” Chief Financial Officer Wolfgang Nickl said.

Chief Executive Peter Wennink added that if sales do decline in the second half, they won’t do so sharply.