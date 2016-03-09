FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aspect Software files for bankruptcy with creditor plan
#Technology News
March 9, 2016 / 2:46 PM / a year ago

Aspect Software files for bankruptcy with creditor plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - Aspect Software Inc filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday with a plan backed by its creditors that would cut debt and bring the company out of Chapter 11 under the control of its lenders, according to court documents.

Aspect’s creditors agreed to eliminate $320 million of second-lien debt and convert $60 million of first-lien debt into 100 percent of the reorganized company’s equity, according to documents filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.

The Phoenix, Arizona-based company sells software used in call centers.

Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
