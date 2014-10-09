South Africa's Aspen, GSK team up to extend foothold in Japan

The logo of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is seen on its office building in Shanghai July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa generic drugmaker Aspen Pharmacare (APNJ.J) has teamed up with shareholder GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK.L) to extend its foothold in Japan, a lucrative market for low-cost medicines, it said on Thursday.

Aspen, Africa’s biggest generic drugmaker, would sell a 25 percent stake in a newly established Japanese business to GlaxoSmithKline, which already owns about 12 percent of Aspen.

Under the deal, GlaxoSmithKline would transfer distribution rights of certain products to the new entity, Aspen Japan. GSK would also provide Aspen Japan with a pipeline for a number generic medicines.

Politicians in the world’s second-biggest pharmaceutical market are lobbying for more generic drugs to go on sale to bring down the cost of healthcare for a rapidly aging population.

Shares in Aspen climbed 4.3 percent to 354.51 rand by 1050 GMT (0650 EDT), outpacing 1.5 percent gain in the JSE Top-40 index .JTOPI.