Assa sees weak growth in mature markets after in-line Q1

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Assa Abloy (ASSAb.ST), the world’s biggest lock maker, posted a rise in first-quarter operating profit that roughly matched expectations on Tuesday but said it expected a weak global economy this year and weak growth in mature markets.

Earnings before interest and tax stood at 1.66 billion crowns ($245 million) against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 1.64 billion before extraordinary items.

“On the mature markets stable economic development with unchanged weak growth is expected, while economic growth on the new markets is expected to be less strong than before,” the company said in a statement.