Assad's fall only matter of time: outgoing U.N. mission chief

OSLO (Reuters) - It is just a matter of time before the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad falls, General Robert Mood, outgoing head of the U.N. monitoring mission in Syria, said on Friday.
“In my opinion it is only a matter of time before a regime that is using such heavy military power and disproportional violence against the civilian population is going to fall,” the Norwegian general, who left Damascus on July 19, told Reuters.
Reporting by Vegard Botterly; writing by Balazs Koranyi; editing by Mark Heinrich