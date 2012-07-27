Assad's fall only matter of time: outgoing U.N. mission chief

OSLO (Reuters) - It is just a matter of time before the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad falls, General Robert Mood, outgoing head of the U.N. monitoring mission in Syria, said on Friday.

“In my opinion it is only a matter of time before a regime that is using such heavy military power and disproportional violence against the civilian population is going to fall,” the Norwegian general, who left Damascus on July 19, told Reuters.