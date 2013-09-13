FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French groups file legal complaint against Bashar al-Assad's uncle
#World News
September 13, 2013 / 6:33 PM / 4 years ago

French groups file legal complaint against Bashar al-Assad's uncle

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Two anti-corruption organisations filed a legal complaint on Friday against the uncle of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad alleging he acquired some of his assets in France illegally, an official at the Paris prosecutor’s office said.

Sherpa and Transparency International France filed the complaint which alleges corruption, money-laundering, embezzlement of public funds and the misuse of corporate assets, the official said.

Rifaat al-Assad is a former military commander, widely held responsible for crushing an Islamist uprising in 1982 against then president Hafez al-Assad, Bashar’s father, in which many thousands were killed.

Rifaat turned against the government in the 1980s and now lives in exile. He has previously called on the Syrian leader to step down, although in an interview with British television this week said Syrian rebels were behind an August 21 chemical attack on the outskirts of Damascus.

Le Monde newspaper estimated Rifaat’s wealth at 160 million euros ($210 million) and said he owned lucrative properties in some of Paris’ most expensive neighbourhoods.

Reporting by Chine Labbe; writing by John Irish; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
