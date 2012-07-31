U.S. managers target government debt, reflecting fragile confidence: poll

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. money managers held more government bonds in their global fixed income portfolios than at any point in the past two years, shifting away from corporate credit even as they up upped world equity allocations overall, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

The poll, which surveyed 14 U.S.-based fund management companies between July 17 and July 30, found that firms increased their allocation to sovereign debt and municipal debt within global bond holdings to 48.77 percent - up almost 10 percentage points from June’s 39.9 percent.

The shift came amid a big retreat from corporate credit, where managers scaled back both high-quality investment grade and more speculative high-yield paper this month.

“Investment-grade yields have got pulled so low because of low Treasuries that they aren’t competitive in many cases to the dividend yield of the same company,” said Margaret Patel, senior portfolio manager at Wells Capital Management.

Recent headlines over the deepening scandal that big banks rigged Libor, the benchmark international lending rate, and JPMorgan Chase’s mounting losses from disastrous credit bets and an alleged cover-up attempt, further dented already-fragile investor confidence.

The survey did not break out the kind of government debt money managers hold, but top-rated government bonds around the world rallied during July as global growth spluttered, the euro crisis boiled over again and expectations of yet more central bank monetary stimuli and bond buying increased.

However, the geographical split of managers’ overall fixed-income portfolios showed a shift away from U.S./Canada, which was the lowest since March, and Japan and more in favor of Britain and emerging economies in Latin America and Eastern Europe. Holdings of UK debt were the highest in 10 months.

The poll found that the percentage of assets invested by money managers in U.S. and Canadian bonds declined to 58.92 percent, from 62 percent in the prior month.

Stocks also gained favor with money managers in July. The managers surveyed said their overall equity holdings rose to 63.7 percent, from 60.8 percent in June.

The surveyed firms committed 65.39 percent of their money to U.S. and Canadian stocks, up from 61.1 percent in June.

But at the same time, money managers reduced their exposure to European stocks slightly. The poll found investment firms allocating 11.87 percent of their money to euro zone stocks in July, down from 12.5 percent in June.

Keith Wirtz, chief investment officer of Fifth Third Asset Management which manages $14.7 billion in assets, said the move into equities made sense because “stocks are really cheap to bonds.”

He said investor preference for U.S. stocks over European equities was being driven by concern over the financial stability of several euro zone nations and their banks.

“The whole Mediterranean just seems to be suffering right now, and the European condition continues to be a distraction,” said Wirtz.

Exposure to alternative investments, another risky asset class that includes hedge funds, private equity, and real estate, fell to 2.4 percent from 6.2 percent, the highest on record, last month.

With regard to hedge funds, Patel said “they have been disappointing, total-return wise, this year.”

Safer investments were more appealing, she said.