FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Market rally to help assets managers' 1st-quarter - analysts
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 9, 2012 / 1:11 PM / 6 years ago

Market rally to help assets managers' 1st-quarter - analysts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The recent rally in the equity market will likely benefit U.S. asset managers, with most expected to exhibit quarter-over-quarter growth, Barclays said on Monday naming Invesco (IVZ.N) and Franklin Resources Inc (BEN.N) as their favorites in the group.

While the asset managers faced headwinds in 2011, sentiment going into 2012 appears to have improved, analysts at Barclays wrote.

Jefferies said most asset managers should see a healthy margin expansion given the speed of the equity market rally.

The brokerage sees Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG.N), Blackstone Group LP (BX.N), Invesco and T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW.O) as possible standouts, given their relative positioning and strong organic growth potential.

“As the capital markets hint at thawing out, Blackstone is well positioned in terms of back-log for both IPOs and secondary offerings,” Jefferies analyst Daniel Fannon wrote in a note to clients.

While the brokerage expects Legg Mason Inc (LM.N) to report its first “clean” quarter after its streamlining efforts, Janus Capital Group JNS.N may see its margins contracting from negative performance fees and higher long-term compensation.

However, Barclays’ analyst Roger Freeman said he is somewhat cautious over the near-term given the recent outperformance of the group and broader macro concerns going into the second quarter.

Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.