FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU agency backs Almirall lung drug being bought by AstraZeneca
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
September 25, 2014 / 5:57 PM / 3 years ago

EU agency backs Almirall lung drug being bought by AstraZeneca

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A combination drug for chronic lung disease from Spain’s Almirall, one of a number of respiratory medicines being acquired by AstraZeneca, has been recommended for approval by European regulators.

The two companies said on Thursday that the European Medicines Agency had endorsed the so-called LAMA/LABA product, which combines Almirall’s recently launched inhaled drug Eklira, or aclidinium, with another medicine called formoterol.

Recommendations for marketing approval by the agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) are normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of months.

AstraZeneca signed a deal in July to buy Almirall’s lung drugs in a bid to build up its respiratory medicine business.

The British drugmaker, which resisted a $118 billion takeover attempt by Pfizer in May, will pay an initial $875 million and up to $1.22 billion more if Almirall’s drugs meet development and sales targets.

AstraZeneca is due to complete the acquisition later this year.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.