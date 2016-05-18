FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AstraZeneca's Lynparza fails in gastric cancer combination test
May 18, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

AstraZeneca's Lynparza fails in gastric cancer combination test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of AstraZeneca is seen on a medication package in a pharmacy in London April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - AstraZeneca’s recently approved ovarian cancer drug Lynparza failed to increase overall survival significantly when given with chemotherapy to patients with gastric cancer in a late-stage trial, the drugmaker said on Wednesday.

The news is a setback for the British drugmaker, which reported positive results with an experimental acute asthma drug on Tuesday, although the result may have limited read-across for Lynparza in other cancer settings.

AstraZeneca said it was disappointed, but noted this particular trial was unusual in using a low dose and combining Lynparza with a standard chemotherapy.

The company has high hopes for Lynparza, which is central to its goal of building a portfolio of compounds targeting DNA damage response (DDR) mechanisms in cancer cells.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
