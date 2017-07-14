FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 14, 2017 / 7:15 PM / 18 minutes ago

AstraZeneca offers no comment after report saying CEO staying

1 Min Read

Pascal Soriot leaves after appearing at a commons science committee hearing at Portcullis House in London May 14, 2014.Luke MacGregor

LONDON (Reuters) - Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca (AZN.L) declined to comment on speculation about the future of its chief executive Pascal Soriot on Friday, after a report quoted Bloomberg news agency saying he would stay in his post.

The StreetInsider.com, citing Bloomberg, said Soriot was currently planning to stay for the foreseeable future.

When asked about the report, an AstraZeneca spokeswoman declined to comment, saying the firm had a policy of not responding to market speculation or rumors.

AstraZeneca has repeatedly declined to comment on Wednesday's Israeli media report saying Soriot was in talks to join Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA.TA). Uncertainty over his future has hit AstraZeneca's shares.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Edmund Blair

