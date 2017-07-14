FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
July 14, 2017 / 7:53 PM / an hour ago

AstraZeneca says CEO Pascal Soriot to host call on results

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Chief Executive of AstraZeneca Pascal Soriot smiles as he leaves after appearing at a parliamentary business and enterprise committee hearing at Portcullis House in London May 13, 2014.Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca (AZN.L) said on Friday its chief executive Pascal Soriot would host a results call with reporters on July 27, after refusing to comment on speculation this week that he was leaving the firm.

"AstraZeneca will announce its first half 2017 financial results at 07:00 BST (0600 GMT) on Thursday, 27 July 2017," the company said in an invitation to reporters.

"You are invited to participate in a media teleconference hosted by Pascal Soriot, CEO, to discuss the results."

AstraZeneca has repeatedly declined to comment on Wednesday's Israeli media report saying Soriot was in talks to join Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA.TA).

Uncertainty over Soriot's future has hit AstraZeneca's shares.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Edmund Blair

