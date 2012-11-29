FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AstraZeneca heart drug wins approval in China
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
November 29, 2012 / 11:15 AM / 5 years ago

AstraZeneca heart drug wins approval in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - AstraZeneca has won approval for its new heart drug Brilinta in China, an increasingly important market for the British pharmaceuticals group.

China’s State Food and Drug Administration has issued an drug import license for the product, meaning it will now be available for treating patients with acute coronary syndrome in the country, the company said on Thursday.

Brilinta has proved better than the cheaper generic medicine clopidogrel in preventing the recurrence of heart attacks, but its sales to date in markets around the world have been disappointing.

Revitalizing the product is an early priority for new Chief Executive Pascal Soriot, who said last month that Brilinta could do “far better”.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.