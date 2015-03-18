FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AstraZeneca two-in-one drug succeeds in lung disease test
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
March 18, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

AstraZeneca two-in-one drug succeeds in lung disease test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past a sign at an AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield, central England May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - AstraZeneca said on Wednesday its experimental lung drug PT003 for chronic lung disease had proved successful in two final-stage Phase III trials, boosting hopes for the company’s respiratory pipeline.

The drug, which AstraZeneca acquired after buying Pearl Therapeutics two years ago, combines a long-acting beta-2 agonist (LABA) and a long-acting muscarine antagonist (LAMA). AstraZeneca plans to file PT003 for approval commencing in 2015.

Rival firms also have LAMA/LABA drugs that are more advanced than PT003, but AstraZeneca’s drug is administered with a pressurized meter-dose inhaler instead of a dry-powder inhaler, which may suit elderly patients in particular.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.