AstraZeneca hunting more deals like Amgen tie-up

LONDON (Reuters) - AstraZeneca is seeking more deals to fill its sparse drug pipeline like the one just signed with Amgen, but is not in the market for the kind of large acquisition some investors have speculated about.

Martin Mackay, head of research at Britain’s second-biggest drugmaker, said he was considering smaller acquisitions, product licensing deals and more partnerships with industry peers.

The deal with Amgen buys rights to jointly develop and sell five of the U.S. biotech firm’s experimental autoimmune, inflammatory and respiratory drugs, and follows a similar tie-up in diabetes five years ago with Bristol-Myers Squibb.

AstraZeneca also struck a deal two years ago with Rigel Pharmaceuticals, worth up to $1.2 billion in milestone payments, for an experimental rheumatoid arthritis drug.

“This gives you a flavour of the type of things we’re looking at,” Mackay said in a telephone interview.

“I like the deals we’ve got with Bristol, with Rigel and with Amgen, and we’re looking to do more of these kinds of deals. It can involve smaller acquisitions ... but the notion of a mega-deal is not part of our strategy.”

The Amgen tie-up, announced on Monday, involves an upfront payment of $50 million. The final price, however, will be many times that as the British company will fund 65 percent of the drugs’ development costs through 2014.

Mackay said the investment in the Amgen deal would be “significant” but he declined to confirm an estimate from Panmure Gordon analyst Savvas Neophytou that costs would be in the region of $250 million a year in 2013 and 2014.

Recent AstraZeneca setbacks with experimental medicines for depression, ovarian cancer and diabetes have hurt investor confidence in the company’s ability to rejuvenate its pipeline internally.

The drugmaker expects revenue to fall by more than 10 percent in 2012 as it struggles with generic competition to the blockbuster antipsychotic Seroquel, as well as pressure on cholesterol fighter Crestor from cheaper pills.

With few new drugs in the pipeline, it has previously signaled a willingness to do deals in the low billions of dollars to bring in promising products from outside.

For some investors that has set the alarm bells ringing and fuelled speculation that it might end up doing something much larger. But Mackay stressed he still envisaged a piecemeal approach, involving a string of deals rather than one quick fix.

“I’d be disappointed if by the end of 2012 we haven’t announced more deals,” he added.

One company AstraZeneca has been linked with in takeover talk recently is diabetes specialist Amylin Pharmaceuticals, which Sanford Bernstein analyst Tim Anderson said recently could make an attractive bolt-on acquisition.

Speculation about the future of Amylin has increased in the last week, after Bloomberg News reported the company rejected a $3.5 billion unsolicited takeover bid from Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Mackay declined to comment on whether AstraZeneca might bid for the business or, alternatively, seek a deal to sell Amylin’s new diabetes treatment Bydureon outside the United States, although he noted AstraZeneca had done regional distribution deals in the past and was ready to look at new ones.