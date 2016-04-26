FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AstraZeneca sells U.S. gout drug rights to Ironwood for up to $265 million
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 26, 2016 / 9:05 AM / a year ago

AstraZeneca sells U.S. gout drug rights to Ironwood for up to $265 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A sign is seen at an AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield, central England May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

(Reuters) - British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L) said on Tuesday Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD.O) would buy the U.S. marketing rights for its newly approved gout drug for up to $265 million.

The deal gives Ironwood the rights to sell the drug, Zurampic, or lesinurad, which was approved in the United States last year to treat high levels of uric acid in the blood of patients suffering from gout.

The agreement also covers rights to a fixed-dose combination of lesinurad and allopurinol.

U.S.-based Ironwood said it would make an upfront payment of $100 million to AstraZeneca, plus sales-related and other milestones of up to $165 million. Ironwood will also pay AstraZeneca tiered single-digit royalties on product sales.

AstraZeneca has a strategy of selling certain rights to non-core medicines to help pay the bills as it invests in new drugs and copes with the loss of patent protection on a raft of former blockbusters.

Such “externalization” deals contributed $1.1 billion to revenue last year and the company has said the figure is likely to be higher in 2016.

Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.