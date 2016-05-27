FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
EU regulator's advisory panel backs AstraZeneca diabetes drug
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
May 27, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

EU regulator's advisory panel backs AstraZeneca diabetes drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho leaves his house in London, May 25, 2016.Toby Melville

(Reuters) - A panel that advises the European drugs regulator has supported an approval for AstraZeneca Plc's diabetes drug combination.

The European Medicines Agency said on Friday that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use backed AstraZeneca's combination of saxagliptin and dapagliflozin. (bit.ly/20JOyWA)

The recommendation comes seven months after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration denied an approval to the treatment, seeking more data.

The components of the combination are currently sold separately for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the Onglyza and Farxiga brand names.

AstraZeneca said earlier on Friday that U.S. regulators would not approve its new drug for high potassium levels at present due to a manufacturing issue.

The company's shares were down 1 percent at 3973.5 pence on the London Stock Exchange at 1122 GMT.

Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.