EU agency backs AstraZeneca's MOVENTIG drug
#Health News
September 26, 2014 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

EU agency backs AstraZeneca's MOVENTIG drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A drug for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation, MOVENTIG, from AstraZeneca, was recommended for approval by European regulators on Friday.

Recommendations for marketing approval by the agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) are normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of months.

The drug is used for treating opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have had an inadequate response to laxatives.

AstraZeneca, which resisted a $118 billion takeover attempt by Pfizer in May, has already had several other drugs recommended by the European Medicines Agency on Thursday and Friday.

Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Neil Maidment

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
