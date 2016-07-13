FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
AstraZeneca resolves Faslodex patent litigation in U.S.
#Health News
July 13, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

AstraZeneca resolves Faslodex patent litigation in U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of AstraZeneca is seen on a medication package in a pharmacy in London April 28, 2014.Stefan Wermuth

(Reuters) - British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc said on Wednesday it has entered into an agreement with Sandoz, the generic pharmaceuticals division of Novartis AG, to resolve Faslodex patent litigation in the U.S.

The company said it agreed to resolve the litigation relating to Sandoz's generic fulvestrant product, for which it is seeking FDA approval.

Fulvestrant is a type of hormonal therapy drug used to treat breast cancer.

The U.S. Faslodex patents are due to expire in January 2021, with paediatric exclusivity continuing until July 2021.

Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

