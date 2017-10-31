FDA approves AstraZeneca's Calquence for rare blood cancer

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Tuesday it approved AstraZeneca Plc’s Calquence as a treatment for a rare type of blood cancer.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of AstraZeneca is seen on a medication package in a pharmacy in London, Britain, April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/File Photo

The FDA said it had granted accelerated approval to Calquence to treat adults with mantle cell lymphoma who have received at least one prior therapy.(bit.ly/2gQjx4Q)

The FDA’s accelerated approval pathway is reserved for drugs that could treat serious conditions that represent an unmet medical need.

Mantle cell lymphoma, a rare and fast-growing cancer affecting the body’s immune system, represents between 3 percent and 10 percent of all non-Hodgkin lymphoma cases, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Calquence, which AstraZeneca acquired when it bought Acerta Pharma in 2015, is being tested as a treatment for various types of cancer.