FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Astrazeneca says Forxiga combination beats use of drug alone
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
September 16, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

Astrazeneca says Forxiga combination beats use of drug alone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sign is seen at an AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield, central England May 19, 2014.Phil Noble

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - AstraZeneca said combining its Forxiga type-2 diabetes drug with older medicine Bydureon was more effective at controlling blood sugar levels than treatment with either drug on its own.

In a late stage trial, Forxiga and Bydureon were tested on patients whose blood sugar levels could no longer be sufficiently kept in check under an initial standard diabetes therapy with metformin.

The combination therapy led to a 1.95 percent reduction in HbA1c, a measure of long-term blood glucose levels, better than the 1.58 percent and 1.37 percent reduction from using Bydureon and Forxiga on their own, respectively.

The drug combination was also shown to be better in terms of the secondary study goals weight loss and blood pressure reduction.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Arno Schuetze

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.