EMA advisory panel recommends nod for Pfizer's breast cancer drug
U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc's breast cancer drug, Ibrance, should be given marketing approval, an advisory committee at the European Medicines Agency recommended.
FRANKFURT AstraZeneca said combining its Forxiga type-2 diabetes drug with older medicine Bydureon was more effective at controlling blood sugar levels than treatment with either drug on its own.
In a late stage trial, Forxiga and Bydureon were tested on patients whose blood sugar levels could no longer be sufficiently kept in check under an initial standard diabetes therapy with metformin.
The combination therapy led to a 1.95 percent reduction in HbA1c, a measure of long-term blood glucose levels, better than the 1.58 percent and 1.37 percent reduction from using Bydureon and Forxiga on their own, respectively.
The drug combination was also shown to be better in terms of the secondary study goals weight loss and blood pressure reduction.
COPENHAGEN Novo Nordisk's experimental injectable diabetes drug semaglutide reduced cardiovascular risk by 26 percent, according to results released on Friday, paving the way for a new and bigger study on the drug's benefits.
LAGOS Much of Africa's population is being choked by deadly fuels that are banned in Europe and the United States, a report said, as international trading firms sell high-sulfur fuels illegal elsewhere to nations on the continent.