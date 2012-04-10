FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Some AstraZeneca investors want CEO replaced -FT
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
April 10, 2012 / 10:50 AM / 6 years ago

Some AstraZeneca investors want CEO replaced -FT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Some of AstraZeneca’s biggest investors are calling for a radical shake-up of the drugmaker’s board and executive team, including the replacement of David Brennan as CEO, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The move comes as Leif Johansson is set to be elected to the board as chairman-designate at the group’s annual general meeting on April 26, with a view to him taking over on September 1.

Britain’s second biggest drugmaker is under growing pressure because it has very few new drugs in its pipeline, while its existing ones face generic competition. Seroquel, its highly profitable antipsychotic medicine, lost patent protection last month.

Brennan has made little headway in fixing the pipeline problem in his six years in the top job and his one major acquisition - the 2007 purchase of U.S. biotech firm MedImmune for $15.6 billion - is widely viewed as an overpriced flop.

Brennan remains “very tarnished” by MedImmune, a top-five shareholder told Reuters last month. Other investors also questioned how long Brennan would continue as CEO. A company spokeswoman said at the time that Brennan, 58, remained fully committed to leading AstraZeneca.

Brennan and his team say they plan to pick up the pace of deal-making to help bring in new drugs. But the focus is on small acquisitions, partnerships and licensing deals, like the recent agreement with Amgen, rather than anything transformational.

One top-20 shareholder told the Financial Times there was some lobbying to replace Brennan with finance director Simon Lowth. Another said that Lowth lacked the breadth to take over, although Brennan was likely to step down by the time of his 60th birthday next year.

Tony Zook, global commercial vice-president, has also been suggested as a possible replacement.

Another top-20 shareholder was cited saying he wanted the group to sell itself.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.