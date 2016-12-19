Poultry culled in Germany after bird flu found on two farms
HAMBURG, Germany About 30,000 turkeys and ducks were culled in Germany over the weekend after bird flu was found on two farms, authorities said on Monday.
LONDON AstraZeneca is losing its head of oncology, Mondher Mahjoubi, who is departing to lead French biotech company Innate Pharma.
Innate said on Monday that Mahjoubi would take over as chief executive on Dec. 30, replacing Herve Brailly who is moving on to become chairman of the supervisory board.
The loss of Mahjoubi is a setback for AstraZeneca, given the British drugmaker's focus on new cancer treatments. Mahjoubi previously worked at Roche's Genentech unit before joining AstraZeneca, where he has helped lead oncology strategy.
His departure comes ahead of key clinical trial read-outs for the company's experimental immunotherapy drugs.
AstraZeneca said Mahjoubi's successor would be announced shortly.
For Mahjoubi, the move to Innate offers the opportunity to run a company that specializes in immuno-oncology, which is now transforming the fight against several different types of cancer.
Innate said he would be paid a base salary of 470,000 euros ($490,000). He will also get free shares in the company and be eligible for pay and share bonuses, if certain targets were met.
Shares in Innate were 4 percent higher by 1230 GMT while AstraZeneca slipped 1.4 percent.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Keith Weir)
HAMBURG, Germany About 30,000 turkeys and ducks were culled in Germany over the weekend after bird flu was found on two farms, authorities said on Monday.
BUDAPEST Hungarian pharmaceuticals firm Richter has withdrawn its marketing application for one of its biosimilar drugs from the European Medicines Agency in anticipation of a possible negative assessment, the company said on Monday.
FRANKFURT German biotech firm Medigene said it is drawing more interest from prospective alliance partners for its technology to boost the immune response to cancer after its deal with U.S. peer Bluebird Bio.