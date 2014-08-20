FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AstraZeneca and Mitsubishi Tanabe link on diabetes research
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
August 20, 2014 / 6:45 AM / 3 years ago

AstraZeneca and Mitsubishi Tanabe link on diabetes research

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of AstraZeneca is seen on medication packages in a pharmacy in London April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - AstraZeneca and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma said on Wednesday they said signed a three-year research collaboration into diabetic nephropathy, or kidney failure due to diabetes.

The deal will focus on early-stage research and the hope is that by working together the companies will be able to identify promising drug candidates much faster than working alone.

There is no financial commitment for the research involved and each firm will contribute equal resources at their own cost.

Diabetes is a growing focus for many global drugmakers, reflecting the spread of the type 2 form of the disease, which is linked to obesity. Diabetic nephropathy occurs in up to half of patients who have diabetes for 20 years or more.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.