FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
AstraZeneca bets another $140 million on Moderna's 'messenger' drugs
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 10, 2016 / 2:45 PM / a year ago

AstraZeneca bets another $140 million on Moderna's 'messenger' drugs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A sign is seen at an AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield, central England May 19, 2014.Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - AstraZeneca has invested another $140 million in Moderna Therapeutics, the U.S. biotech "unicorn" which already has a cash pile of around $1 billion and is developing drugs based on a molecule known as messenger RNA.

The British drugmaker said on Wednesday that the new investment, part of a preferred-stock financing, lifted its stake in Moderna to 9 percent. AstraZeneca first invested in Moderna in 2013.

Messenger RNA (mRNA) carries the recipe for making proteins inside the body. Using it as a medicine could offer a new way to tackle many hard-to-treat diseases, from cancer to infections to heart and kidney disorders.

In effect mRNA serves as software that can be injected into the body to instruct ribosomes, the "3D-printers" found inside cells, to churn out the desired proteins.

Moderna's work is still at an early stage. It has two Phase I studies underway for mRNA-based infectious disease vaccines, and last month Moderna and AstraZeneca filed for approval to run another Phase I study of a vascular disease treatment.

Moderna also has strategic agreements with Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Merck and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.