AstraZeneca in cancer viruses deal with Omnis Pharmaceuticals

LONDON (Reuters) - AstraZeneca said on Monday its MedImmune biotech unit had struck a deal with unlisted U.S. company Omnis Pharmaceuticals on the development of cancer-fighting oncolytic viruses.

The agreement will allow MedImmune to combine its experimental immunotherapy drugs with Omnis’ virus program, which is currently in initial Phase I clinical testing. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Oncolytic viruses are designed to target tumor cells with the killing potency of viruses.