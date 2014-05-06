FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Second UK lawmaker panel to call Pfizer, AstraZeneca over bid
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 6, 2014 / 11:18 AM / 3 years ago

Second UK lawmaker panel to call Pfizer, AstraZeneca over bid

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Senior management from U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and British pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca will be called before a British parliamentary committee to answer questions on a potential takeover deal, the committee chairman said on Tuesday.

AstraZeneca on Friday rejected a 63 billion-pound ($106.26 billion) bid from Pfizer, but the U.S. firm is expected to pursue its efforts to acquire Britain’s second-largest pharmaceutical company.

“Are we certain that the national interest has been properly protected?” Andrew Miller, chairman of the British Parliament’s Science and Technology Committee, told Reuters.

“It is up to them who they field as long as they field people who have got the authority to answer questions,” Miller said, adding that the best solution would be to see the chief executives in front of his committee.

Miller, a lawmaker from the opposition Labour party, said the panel has no power to block the bid but that he wants “a lot more information” on the impact on Britain’s science base and intellectual property from any potential takeover.

The British parliament’s Business, Innovation and Skills Committee will also call representatives from the two companies, a spokesman said.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.